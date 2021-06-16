Did You Know: Mahesh Babu cannot read or write in Telugu; here's how he learns his lines for films

Mahesh Babu is one of the biggest names down South. The actor is knowing for acting prowess and has millions of fan followers. His every film is a blockbuster as the star always delivers a seeti-maar performance. His dialogue delivery is impeccable and many of his fans try to imitate him. But did you know that in reality the actor cannot read or write in Telugu? He delivers lines in Telugu with such ease but he hasn't learn to read or write in the said language. So how does he learn his lines?

It was during the promotions of Srimanthudu in 2015 that he made this revelation. As reported by IndiaGlitz, Mahesh Babu revealed that he just listens to the director and recites his lines. He can speak Telugu fluently as he stated that he is blessed with a good memory. The reason why the actor could not learn Telugu is that his schooling happened in Chennai. Talking about schooling Tamil actors Karthi and Vijay are said to be his school friends.

On the work front, Mahesh Babu has Major which is directed by Sashi Karan Tikka. The film is expected to release on Juny 2. Mahesh Babu is also the producer of this film. He also has Sarkaru Vaari Paata which is helmed by Parasuram. The film is expected to release in 2022. If the reports are anything to go by, Mahesh Babu may also feature in SS Rajamouli's next film. However, there is no confirmation on this yet. His last film was Sarileru Neekevvaru that earned Rs 260 crore worldwide making it one of the highest grossing films.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu recently made headlines as a picture of him and baby girl Sitara went viral on social media. Fans were in aww of the candid picture and called him the perfect father.