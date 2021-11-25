Piracy seems to a major concern for the filmmakers. Now, the latest film to be leaked online is the Venkatesh, Meena, starrer Drushyam 2. The film was released today on Amazon prime and has already made it to some online platforms like Tamilrockers and Telegram. Also Read - Drushyam 2 trailer: Rambabu aka Venkatesh Daggubati and his family are in trouble yet again as the past comes to haunt them

Many other films like Kurup, Annaatthe, , Bell Bottom, Bhuj, Shershaah, Mimi, , Ray, Grahan, Fast & Furious 9 Hindi, Sherni,Loki, The Family Man 2, Sardar Ka Grandson, Mumbai Saga, Jathi Ratnalu, Sreekaram, The Priest, Roohi, Bombay Begums, Lahore Confidential, Pudhu Kaalai, Sufiyum Sujatayum and AK vs AK have been leaked online. According to reports, even if such platforms are banned, they reappear with a different domain. We urge users to refrain from any kind of piracy. Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Sushmita Sen starrer Aarya 2 teaser receives a thumbs up from fans, Venkatesh Daggubati's Drushyam 2 gets a release date and more

Talking about Drushyam 2, it is a sequel of the 2014 film Drushyam. It is directed by and produced by D. Suresh Babu, Rajkumar Sethupathy and Antony Perumbavoor of Suresh Productions, Rajkumar Theatres and Max Movies. Also Read - Drushyam 2 teaser: Venkatesh Daggubati vows to protect his family from the horrors of their past

In an interview with IANS, on being quizzed about his relationship with thrillers, Jeetu had shared, "I have done comedy films, I have done family dramas, but people tag me as a thriller director. It just clicked that way. I must admit that I have an inclination towards the thriller genre. But as a filmmaker, I want to do all kinds of films."

He had added that maybe because he has done 2 thrillers back-to-back, people started expecting only thrillers from him. He had noticed that even the producers expected end-of-the-seat thrillers from him.

(With inputs from IANS)