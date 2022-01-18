’s fans another reason to cheer. His song Achamillai from Hey Sinamika is climbing the popularity chart. The lyrical video of the new party anthem was released on January 14 and it has already crossed 3 million views on YouTube. The lyrics penned by are thought-provoking and give and give out an important message. It is composed by Govind Vasantha. Hey Sinamika marks the directorial debut of ace-choreographer Brinda master and stars Dulquer Salmaan, and in lead roles. Have a look at the song below: Also Read - Trending South News Today: Alia Bhatt in Jr NTR's NTR30, Dulquer Salmaan's 10 wedding anniversary celebrations with Amal Sufiya and more

A seemingly excited Dulquer posted a rehearsal video of the song on Instagram. He wrote, “3M in 3 Days !! Whattttt ?? Here’s a video of our rehearsals for #AchamillaiAchamillai ! Big thanks to @brinda_gopal for editing this so nicely covering up my mistakes. I tend to go all Ghajini when it comes to remembering my steps.” Have a look at the video below: Also Read - Trending South News Today: Vijay Deverakonda gets into beast mode; Preggers Kajal Aggarwal glows in latest pics and more

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dulquer Salmaan (@dqsalmaan)

About composing the song, Govind Vasantha says, “When I was composing this song a couple of years back, at that time, I had not yet done a proper rap song in my career until then. So it was a big challenge for me to compose this song and hence I was determined to do a good job. I decided to use an amalgamation of some rustic elements, chorus and introduce some unique sounds in a sort of crazy way. I wanted the song to sound very rich. Brinda master had also wanted the song to be a dance-oriented song. So it could not be just a content oriented rap song. It also had to have foot-tapping music. These were the focus points I had when I started composing this song.” Also Read - After Prabhas, Vijay Deverakonda and Dulquer Salmaan; Allu Arjun and Tovino Thomas to make Bollywood debut?