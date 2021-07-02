Here's how Bellamkonda Sreenivas is prepping for his grand Bollywood debut – the remake of Prabhas' blockbuster Chatrapathi

The Bollywood remake of Prabhas' Chatrapathi is being scripted by S.S. Rajamouli's father, K.V. Vijayendra Prasad, while Sajid Samji is penning the Hindi dialogues. Besides Bellamkonda Sreenivas, star Telugu director, V.V. Vinayak, will also be making his Bollywood debut with the movie.