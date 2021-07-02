Here's how Bellamkonda Sreenivas is prepping for his grand Bollywood debut – the remake of Prabhas' blockbuster Chatrapathi

Tollywood's young hero, Bellamkonda Sreenivas, is going to make his Hindi movie debut with the remake of Telugu blockbuster, Chatrapathi, starring . The movie is all set to go on floors from the second week of July. Bellamkonda Sreenivas has utilized the Lockdown break to completely prepare himself for the film in this break. Reports also suggest that , and Pooja Hedge are in the race to play female lead in the remake, which will be directed by VV Vinayak. Also Read - Chatrapathi remake: Shraddha Kapoor, Disha Patani and Pooja Hedge in the race to play female lead in Bellamkonda Sreenivas starrer?

Bellamkonda Sreenivas, who is a fitness freak, has set up a home gym and worked out hard so that he can flex his muscles in the movie. The actor has also decided to dub himself in Hindi and also got trained on that front. Bellamkonda is already fluent in Hindi but wants to perfect the language now. He has appointed famous Hindi coach, Imtiaz to train him in the nuances of the language. The film will be shot in a start-to-finish schedule and apparently will be made on a budget of Rs. 75 crore. It is being scripted by S.S. Rajamouli's father, K.V. Vijayendra Prasad, while Sajid Samji is penning the Hindi dialogues.

The movie will be made in Hindi and will also be dubbed into a couple of other South Indian languages. Chatrapathi's Hindi remake also marks the Bollywood debut of ace Telugu director V.V. Vinayak. 's Pen Studios will be bankrolling the action movie on a grand scale. Let's see how Bellamkonda Sreenivas steps into Prabhas' shoes in his Bollwood debut.