, whose film Thalaivii released recently, will now be seen playing Sita in Alaukik Desai’s The Incarnation Sita. The film is touted to be a period drama. Confirming the news, producer Saloni Sharma said in a statement, "As a woman, I couldn't be happier in welcoming Ms Kangana Ranaut onboard our VFX magnum opus, ‘The Incarnation Sita’. Kangana symbolizes the spirit and essence of the Indian woman - fearless, daunting and daring. It's time we stepped in to celebrate equality in every respect."

The film will be written by KV Vijayendra Prasad. A few days ago, it was reported that Kangana had been approached by writer VIjayendra Prasad to play Sita in a film. The reports have turned out to be correct. The film will reportedly be shot in Lava-Kusa style, with the entire drama focusing on Sita’s figure from the Ramayana.

The actress has recently desired to work with her Ek Niranjan co-star . So the buzz is that he might be approached to play Rama again. He is already playing Rama in Om Raut’s Adipurush. Well, it will be interesting to watch them together on screen after so many years if at all things fall into place.

Meanwhile, according to a source, loved Kangana’s Thalaivii. The source said, "Rajni sir loved the film and called Vijay sir, personally congratulating him to pull off such a difficult film. He said it's a very tough film to make given the representation of such eminent personalities like MGR and , who have been public figures in both their, cinematic as well as political, journeys and yet, it was beautifully handled."