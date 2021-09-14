It’s Official! Kangana Ranaut to play the role of Goddess Sita in Alaukik Desai’s The Incarnation Sita

The Incarnation Sita will be written by KV Vijayendra Prasad. A few days ago, it was reported that Kangana had been approached by writer VIjayendra Prasad to play Sita in a film. The reports have turned out to be correct.