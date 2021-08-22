This seems like one of the biggest box office clashes. Yash’s KGF 2 and Prabhas’ Salaar are all set to release on Apr 14, 2022 in theatres. After many delays, the makers of KGF: Chapter 2 have announced that the film will be releasing on April 14. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film is a sequel to KGF. “The uncertainties of today will only delay our resolve, but the eventuality is as promised. We will be out in theaters on april 14th 2022,” read the caption. Have a look at the announcement post below: Also Read - Trending South news today: Sanjay Dutt's deadly new look from Yash's KGF 2 unveiled, Prabhas wraps up the shooting of Radhe Shyam and more

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yash (@thenameisyash)

Apart from Yash, KGF 2 also stars , , Srinidhi Shetty, , Malavika Avinash and Achyuth Kumar in important roles. On the other hand, Salaar stars Shuriti Hassan apart from Prabhas. Interestingly, the film is also directed by Prashanth Neel. Also Read - Happy birthday Sanjay Dutt: KGF 2's Adheera, Khalnayak's Ballu, Agneepath's Kancha Cheena and others – relive the Dashing Dutt's DEADLIEST looks

There were speculations about the makers of KGF 2 planning to release the film directly on OTT. Yash had told Bollywood Hungama, “No matter how long we have to wait we will wait to release KGF 2 in theatres only. If the audience can wait, so can we.” Also Read - From having his first cigarette at the age of 9 to carrying 1 kg of heroin to a shoot: Here are some rare facts about Sanjay Dutt that'll leave your jaw dropped

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay)

On Sanjay Dutt’s birthday on July 29, the makers released a new poster, showing Sanjay Dutt's character Adheera. Sharing the poster, Sanjay Dutt had written, “Thank you so much everyone for all the warm birthday wishes. Working on #KGFChapter2 has been amazing. I know you all have been waiting for the film's release for a long time and I assure you that it'll be worth the wait!”