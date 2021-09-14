Jersey is one of the most anticipated films and it should be. A Hindi remake of the Telugu hit film of the same, it is based on Cricket and stars . Like the original, it is also being directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. Nani, who starred in the Telugu film, has opened up about Shahid and the film in an interview to Pinkvilla. Also Read - Diwali dhamaka: Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey to take on THIS Marvel film at the box office this festive season

He said that Gowtam showed him a few pictures and they looked very promising. He added that Gowtam is somebody who is a man of very few words, even if he likes something. “I know it but not everyone can say it – I can see it on his face when he likes something. He doesn’t say much, but when Gowtam told me how happy he was with the output of the Hindi version, I already can imagine how brilliantly it would have come out,” he said. Also Read - Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Kapoor looks stylish and glamorous as she graces magazine cover but it's her super-expensive Louis Vuitton bag that grabs our attention

He added that he is looking forward to seeing the Hindi remake of Jersey. He said that Shahid would be able to play the part well. He stated, “Hundred percent. I think he will do it better. He is a brilliant performer and can really get into the skin of the character.” Also Read - From Pawan Kalyan's Thammudu to Mahesh Babu's Okkadu: Tollywood sports dramas that struck a chord with the audience

Meanwhile, Shahid had earlier spoken about the film and had revealed that he had watched Jersey before . “The time when I saw it, I was unhappy. I used to think where my career would go, what I will do next. So, I could relate to the story of Jersey, which is about late success. It’s about a man who finds glory at a time when people retire,” Shahid had said.