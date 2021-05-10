Jr. NTR shares health update after testing COVID-19 positive; #Anna trends as fans wish him a speedy recovery

Yet another celebrity has fallen victim to COVID-19, with Telugu cinema superstar Jr. NTR disclosing that he has contracted the deadly disease. However, it doesn't seem that it's a grievous case of coronavirus. Paraphrasing the actor, he seems to be doing fine as his his family though it isn't known yet whether any of his family members, too, have tested positive. But they're all under self-isolation and are strictly adhering to all the necessary medical and safety protocols as advised by their doctors. Jr. NTR has also requested all those who've come in contact with him over the recent past to get tested. Also Read - Ram Charan-Jr NTR's RRR, Yash's KGF 2 and Allu Arjun's Pushpa to get postponed at the box office? Here's what we know

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Tarak aka Young Tiger as he's fondly referred to by his fans, wrote: “I’ve tested positive for Covid19. Plz don’t worry, I’m doing absolutely fine. My family & I have isolated ourselves & we’re following all protocols under the supervision of doctors. I request those who’ve come into contact with me over the last few days to pl get tested. Stay safe.” Check out his tweet below: Also Read - Radhe Shyam, RRR, KGF 2, Adipurush, Pushpa, Liger, Karna, Salaar, Ponniyin Selvan – 9 Pan-India films we can’t wait for

I’ve tested positive for Covid19. Plz don’t worry,I’m doing absolutely fine. My family & I have isolated ourselves & we’re following all protocols under the supervision of doctors. I request those who’ve come into contact with me over the last few days to pl get tested. Stay safe — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) May 10, 2021

No sooner, than Jr. NTR had posted the message that his legion of fans flooded the social-networking site, expressing their concern, wishing him a speedy recovery and praying for his and his family's well being. Read some of the tweets here... Also Read - RRR: Ram Charan and Jr NTR soak in the festive spirit of Ugadi in new poster

Millions of Fans are Praying for your Speedy Recovery Annaya❤ Get Well Soon ? @tarak9999 pic.twitter.com/eWrTbgCLaS — NTR Fans (@NTR2NTRFans) May 10, 2021

Get well soon #NTR garu. Team Ragalahari wishes for your speedy recovery @tarak9999 pic.twitter.com/fSxVrf1MQq — Ragalahari (@Ragalahari) May 10, 2021

Get well soon, Tarak. Hope you and family stay safe.