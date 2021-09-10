As you might be aware, actor will be playing Ram in Om Raut’s Adipurush. The film will see playing Seetha. Now, according to reports, Kangana has been approached by writer VIjayendra Prasad to play Seetha in a film. The actress has recently desired to work with her Ek Niranjan co-star Prabhas. So the buzz is that he might be approached to play Rama again. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan-Atlee film: THIS Baahubali actor comes on board for the pan-India action entertainer?

The film written by VIjayendra will reportedly be shot in Lava-Kusa style, with the entire drama focusing on Sitha’s figure from the Ramayana. Also Read - Trending South news today: Shankar's daughter makes her Kollywood debut with Suriya-Karthi's next, Ram Charan-Jr NTR's RRR to skip theatrical release and more

It can be recalled that Kangana and Prabhas were not on talking terms after Ek Niranjan. Kangana made her south film debut with the film. Now, Kangana is ready to bury the hatchet with Prabhas. Also Read - From Prabhas to Mahesh Babu: These south hunks are all set to revive theatres with their upcoming biggies

Meanwhile, Kangana’s Thalaivii released today. In a recent press conference, Kangana hinted she could even enter politics later, just like the protagonist of her latest movie, .

She said, “This movie might not be released in Hindi in multiplexes and multiplexes have always tried to bully the producers. And they are the same. I am a nationalist and I speak for the country not because I am a politician but as a responsible citizen. And as far as entering politics is concerned, I might need a lot of support from the public but right now I am happy to be an actress. But if tomorrow people like me and support me, then definitely I would love to."