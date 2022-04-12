KGF 2 director Prashanth Neel says releasing the Yash starrer feels like 'marrying off' his daughter

KGF Chapter 2 is one of the most anticipated films of recent times. KGF 2 stars Yash alongside , , Srinidhi Shetty, and amongst others. The film is helmed by Prashanth Neel who also directed the previous part. And now as the release date of KGF Chapter 2 inches closer, the director has opened up on his feelings about releasing the movie after so long. He called the experience saying that he felt like marrying off his daughter. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding: Sanjay Dutt has THIS piece of advice for Sanju actor

KGF was a Kannada movie essentially, but they took the shot given the appeal of the movie and Yash's personality. "Initially, it was meant to be a Kannada movie. However, Yash helped cinematic comedy in the same way he wrote the script. This movie is coming to a release. It feels like I am marrying off my daughter," he told IANS. KGF was in making for about 8 years. During the trailer launch a couple of weeks ago, Prashanth Neel had opened up on the same. In an interaction, Prashanth revealed that the journey of 8 years made them believe and take it to a whole new level. He added that when they were planning initially, they never thought they would be where they are now. Also Read - Baahubali 2, RRR, Pushpa, and more; will Hindi version of Yash's KGF Chapter 2 surpass the lifetime collection of these South dubbed movies?

KGF Chapter 2's Kannada distribution is handled by Hombale Films through KRG Studios and Jayanna Films, Hindi version distribution is managed by Excel Entertainment & AA Films. The Telugu distribution of KGF Chapter 2 is done by Varahi Chalana Chitram whereas the Tamil one is done by Dream Warrior Pictures, and the Malayalam film distribution is managed by 's Prithviraj Productions. Also Read - BTS POLL: RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jin or Jimin – which members’ QnA session on Instagram are you waiting for next? Vote now

KGF Chapter 1 was a huge hit amongst the masses and it turned Yash into a pan-India star and increased his fandom considerably. Fans loved his image as Rocky bhai and are now looking forward to the sequel of KGF. Yash, Srinidhi Shetty, Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon starrer KGF Chapter 2 releases on 14 April 2022.