KGF 2 director Prashanth Neel says releasing the Yash starrer feels like 'marrying off' his daughter

KGF Chapter 2 starring Yash, Srinidhi Shetty, Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon is going to release on 14 April 2022 which is a couple of days away. Director Prashanth Neel has opened up about his feelings ahead of the release.