KGF 2 is one of the most anticipated movies and fans can’t wait for the makers to announce its release date. According to reports, the makers of the movie are planning to release the movie only when the Coronavirus situation is under control and once theatres are full. The film stars Yash, , Srinidhi Shetty, and in lead roles. Also Read - Brahmastra actress Mouni Roy goes topless in her latest magazine shoot

Meanwhile, fans of the film are sharing some precious moments from the first part. The still remember the book EL Dorado that was written by Anand Ingalagi (Anant Nag). It described the KGF world, life in Narachi, life of Rocky Bhai, Garuda, Inayath Khalil, and all other characters. As narrated in the movie, the publishing of the book was withdrawn. That was not all, even the published edition was burned out before distribution. Sharing a picture of the book, a fan wrote, “The Legend Finally Found Our Pride of the Nation @TheNameIsYash Boss ❤️ WE LOVE YASH BOSS #Yash #YashBOSS #Yash19 #KGFChapter2 #KGF2.” Also Read - Trending South news today: Sanjay Dutt's deadly new look from Yash's KGF 2 unveiled, Prabhas wraps up the shooting of Radhe Shyam and more

A fan also shared pictures of sketch on the walls of slave living area. Also Read - KGF Chapter 2: Makers planning a HUGE treat for fans on Sanjay Dutt aka Adheera's birthday? Here's what we know

Pics from Golden Stories of KGF..

ROCKY vs ______ ⚔️ sketch on the walls of slave living area. Probably this was sketched by kids of Narachi #KGFChapter2 #KGF2 #KGF pic.twitter.com/76rvbXIeWl — K.G.F ANALYST??‍♂️ (@KGFAnalyst) August 6, 2021

Another fan shared the making video of the film.

Meanwhile, speculations are also being made if the movie will be released on some OTT platform. Yash told Bollywood Hungama, “No matter how long we have to wait we will wait to release KGF 2 in theatres only. If the audience can wait, so can we.”