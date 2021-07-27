KGF Chapter 2: Makers planning a HUGE treat for fans on Sanjay Dutt aka Adheera's birthday? Here's what we know

The anticipation from KGF Chapter 2 is immense. All thanks to the super success of the first part of KGF, the Chapter 2 appears to be on a much grander scale. With actor Yash in the lead, fans are desperately waiting for some update about the second instalment. Adding to the excitement, we have playing the antagonist named Adheera. The first look of Adheera had left everyone impressed. Now, since Sanjay Dutt's birthday is just two days away, makers seem to be planning a big surprise. Also Read - Brahmastra actress Mouni Roy dishes out Arabian princess vibes in her latest Instagram reel

As reported by OdishaTV, it is being said that the makers of KGF 2 are planning a big surprise for his birthday. They are reportedly planning to release Adheera's introductory song that has been shot on a grand scale. It has been reported that the high-voltage song is sung by three singers belonging to three different industries - Sandalwood, Tollywood and Kollywood. It is said to be a very powerful one and choreographed by Bajarangi Mohan. Fans will be more than happy to watch Sanjay Dutt's introductory song and it appears to be a perfect gift to all his fans.

Earlier, Sanjay Dutt had spoken about his character in KGF Chapter 2 to Etimes and said "Adheera is one of the craziest characters I have played so far. It is fearless, powerful and ruthless inspired by Vikings. There was a lot of physical prep required to become Adheera, about 1.5 hours to do the makeup to get the look and a lot of prep mentally to get into the skin of the character. The character required a lot from me in terms of these attributes. Every character has its own journey, I enjoy playing characters of this shade. Every role expects different things from you and Adheera did, too."