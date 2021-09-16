Laabam: Vijay Sethupathi and Shruti Haasan's film gets leaked online; available for full download for free

Tamil film Laaban starring and released on September 9, 2021. After much delay thanks to the lockdown, the film managed to have a theatrical release. It is directed by S. P. Jananathan. The film opened to mixed reviews from critics and fans. While some could not stop heaping praises on Vijay Sethupathi's fabulous performance, many considered to be a disappointing film. The film hit the screens post SP Jananathan's demise in March 2021. Now, reports have it that the film has been liked online. Also Read - Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh First look: Pawan Kalyan comes back in his vintage and signature style as a mass hero for director Harish Shankar

As per a Filmibeat report, the film has fallen prey to piracy and leaked on sites like Movierulz and Tamilrockers. It is also available on Telegram. It is available for full download in good quality. Well, piracy has become a huge issue for movie makers. The pandemic has already affected the movie business as for a long time theatres remained shut. In some parts of the country, theatres are still shut. And with the films leaking online, the producers are finding it difficult to generate business. Films like Malik, Tuck Jagadish, , Varmaa and many more South Indian films have faced the wrath of piracy.

Not only South Indian films, even Bollywood films have been a target of piracy. Many big-budget films including 's Radhe has faced the menace of piracy as they were available for free download online.

Meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi's next film is Annabelle Sethupathi. There is a lot of anticipation around this film as it also stars in a leading role.