Did you know Samantha Ruth Prabhu has a secret tattoo of her husband Naga Chaitanya's name? View pic

and are ruling the headlines these days. There are rumours doing the rounds of the internet that their marriage has hit a rough patch. It all started with Samantha Ruth Prabhu dropping 'Akkineni' from her social media accounts. She changed it to just 'S'. Soon whispers were being heard that Naga Chaitanya or also known as Chay Akkineni and Samantha Ruth Prabhu are headed for a divorce. While there is no clarity on anything as yet, we have a trivia for you. Also Read - Naga Chaitanya REACTS to Samantha Ruth Prabhu's tweet praising the team of Love Story; leaves ChaySam fans heartbroken

Did you know that Samantha Ruth Prabhu has a tattoo which is dedicated to her husband Naga Chaitanya? She has Chay written on her rib cage. It was during the Zee Cine Awards Tamil 2020 that she gave a glimpse of it. She worn a powered pink saree and she had shared the picture with a heart emoji. Take a look at it here: Also Read - Naga Chaitanya to not promote Love Story amid divorce rumours with Samantha Ruth Prabhu?

Prior to this, she had shared a peak-a-boo of the tattoo in one of her photos. She had shared it with the caption, "Living my best life ...?... (the only tattoo that I’ve been hiding finally on display ?) @chayakkineni my husband my world." Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Kareena Kapoor Khan breaks silence on hiking fee to play Sita; Anil Kapoor's response to troll calling him and Sonam Kapoor 'shameless' and more

It was in 2017 that Samantha and Chay Akkineni tied the knot. It was an extravagant affair that lasted for two days. They had a South Indian wedding followed by a Christian Wedding. And now it is being reported that they are soon going to announce their divorce. It is also being reported that is making his efforts to sort out the differences between the two.

Meanwhile, a recent Twitter exchange between Chay and Samantha has grabbed everyone's attention. As the trailer of Naga Chaitanya's Love Story hit the internet, Samantha sent her best wishes to the team. In return, he thanked her.