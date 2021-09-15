Good News! Young star Naveen Polishetty comes on board Kalyan Shankar's directorial debut; produced by Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya – deets here

Naveen Polishetty is swiftly climbing the ladder of success by giving smashing hits one after the other. He began his acting journey with Telugu film Life Is Beautiful and then went on to feature in successful films like Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya. He even won the Zee Cine Awards Telugu award for this one in the category of Best Find Of The Year. He also made his Bollywood debut with 's film , in which he essayed the role of ACID. His next hit film was Jathi Ratnalu that turned out to be one of the biggest hits of 2021. Now, Naveen Polishetty has joined hands with debut director Kalyan Shankar who worked in the direction team of Jathi Ratnalu.

Fascinated by Kalyan Shankar’s idea and narration, Naveen immediately gave his green signal to work with him. It’s a unique concept to be told in a most entertaining way. A video has been released by the production house to make the announcement.

Leading production house Sithara Entertainments in association with Fortune Four Cinemas will be producing the film. Director is said to share a great rapport with S Radhakrishna’s family and the director is only making films under his banner. Now, Trivikram’s wife Sai Soujanya is venturing into production with Naveen-Kalyan’s film to be produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi as Production No 15 of Sithara Entertainments.

Naveen Polisetty, Kalyan Shankar, Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas have come together to offer a fun-filled entertainer which will be loading soon. We await more details of the same. Until then, watch this space for more updates from the world of showbiz.