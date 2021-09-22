Love Story: Naga Chaitanya heaps countless praises on his co-star Sai Pallavi; here's what he said about the leading lady

and are gearing up for the release of their film Love Story. It was recently that the trailer of the film made it to the internet and it received a positive response from the audience. Now, the fans are desperately waiting for September 24 as the film will hit the theatres. But ahead the release of the film, Naga Chaitanya has only good things to say about his co-star Sai Pallavi. Also Read - When Samantha Ruth Prabhu called Naga Chaitanya 'completely husband material' and confessed he fell in love with the actress despite seeing her make ‘horrible mistakes’

In an interview with SpotboyE, Naga Chaitanya spoke about the film and mentioned that Sai Pallavi complemented him completely on screen. He called her 'very real, very human' and much more. Talking about Sai Pallavi, he said, "God, don't even ask! Very patient, very human, very real, very kind. She definitely complemented me on screen."

About the film, he stated that his role in Love Story was the most challenging one so fat in his career. He said that the film and its characters deal with real-world problems and it required a lot of preparations. He also mentioned thatd delivering his dialogues in Telangana dialect was also a challenge. "Sai Pallavi and I play a working class couple struggling to realize our dreams. The film touches on the sensitive issues of caste system and gender discrimination. It deals with real-world problems," he said.

Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya is currently ruling the headlines because of the speculations about his marriage with hitting a rough patch. It is being rumoured that the couple is headed for a divorce. However, both of them have not spoken about it or given any clarification as yet in the media.