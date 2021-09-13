Pushpa: Shooting for Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer suffers a delay; here's why

Pushpa remains to be one the most anticipated films ever. Starring and Rashmika Mandanna, Pushpa is an action thriller that already appears to be hit. The posters and the first song have already created a buzz among masses. The film will release in two parts and shooting of the first part - Pushpa: The Rise is underway. However, as per the latest updates, the last shooting schedule of the film has suffered a postponement thanks to heavy rains. Also Read - From Hrithik Roshan in Mohenjo Daro to Allu Arjun in DJ to Prabhas in Radhe Shyam – whom does Pooja Hegde look best with? View pics

As per reports, the last schedule of the film had to be shot in Maredumilli forest. However, due to heavy rains, the film's shoot had to be put on halt. It led to a slight postponement in the shooting schedule but the team quickly moved to Kakinada to shoot. Allu Arjun received great love from the locals of Maredumilli as they gathered around his car. He even waved to his fans. Also Read - Married South star is staying at a plush hotel in Hyderabad, not going home since weeks

The film also stars acclaimed actor . He will be playing the role of an IPS officer named Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat but he is the villain in the film. While sharing his first look, Mythri Movie Makers tweeted, "Meet the #VillainOfPushpa. The most talented #FahadhFaasil turns into menacing BHANWAR SINGH SHEKHAWAT (IPS) to lock horns with our #PushpaRaj." In the first look, we see him in a bold, intense avatar whilst in Khakhi pants and white shirt. Also Read - From Allu Arjun to Jr NTR: The swankiest car collection of South superstars will leave you jealous

Meanwhile, it was recently reported that Allu Arjun got very upset as the film's first song got leaked online ahead of its release. Reportedly, he is said to have banned mobile phones on sets. Post the leak, the producers has said that a complaint has been lodged. A tweet by producers read, "We are deeply disturbed by the recent leaks of our movie material online. We condemn it and have lodged a complaint against the same in the cyber crime department. The culprits would soon be booked by the law. Please do not encourage piracy (sic).”