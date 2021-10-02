and have finally made their separation official today (October 2, 2021), just days before their fourth wedding anniversary (October 6, 2017). There have been rumours about trouble in the couple’s married life since a few months now and it is now proved that it was not for nothing. As they say there is no smoke without fire and we finally know that there was indeed a major fire that no discussion, family intervention, counselling could put off. Apparently, the couple had already made a decision two months ago. We hear that Samantha’s act of removing the Akkineni surname from her name was a reaction to what had transpired between the two in the month of June and July when their relationship turned from bad to worse. Also Read - Samantha Ruth Prabhu - Naga Chaitanya divorce: From the perfect love story to a fairy-tale wedding to a tragic ending - a look at ChaySam's complete relationship timeline

However, while that particular incident made rumour mills start working overtime, there was no official confirmation. Even when Samantha was quizzed about it, she maintained a straight face and refused to comment. One would wonder why would the couple and their families hide such a huge information from the fans for two whole months? Why, when they had already made up their minds? The reason is Naga Chaitanya. Well placed industry sources tell us that the reason is Love Story. The actor had this big release lined up, starring . It was an important one for him and he didn’t want his personal life to take away the focus from his film. Also Read - Samantha Ruth Prabhu - Naga Chaitanya divorce: ChaySam fans are devastated but supportive of couple's decision – view heartbreaking reactions

Interestingly, the film released a week ago, has got all the reviews that it deserved and all the bouquets and brickbats that came along with it. With that done and dusted, it paved way for the couple to finally make it official. Well, strange are the ways of our celebs. We are sure fans are feeling devastated by this news of their favourite celeb love story coming to such an end. We hope Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu get the strength to move on. Also Read - Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya's divorce rumours: MOST expensive things owned by #ChaySam will leave you speechless