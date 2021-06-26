Karnan star Dhanush offered a MASSIVE fee for his next Telugu movie after his growing demand in Tollywood

is now an actor in demand. The actor has not only impressed the pan-India audience but seems like he has impressed the producers in Hollywood as well. Ever since the Maari actor has signed his first-ever Hollywood film, there has been an increase in demand for Dhanush and how! Yes, and his demand in the Tollywood industry has increased considerably. Uh-huh, we came across a report which said that Dhanush has been offered a whopping amount yet again by one of the leading production houses, Sithara Entertainments. Talking about the production house, they have quite an impressive line-up of films for release. And for one of their next projects, they want to bring Dhanush on board. And hence, they have offered him a remuneration that was never offered to anyone before. However, it seems the actor is a little busy at the moment. Also Read - From Suruli in Jagame Thandhiram to Sivasami in Asuran: 6 roles of Dhanush that became popular among the masses

Dhanush has heard about this deal and the details of the same. But, he is yet to give his nod to the same. Apart from Sithara Entertainments, various other production houses want to get dates from Dhanush and are planning to approach the Asuran actor.

Coming to his work front, Dhanush has Atrangi Re up for release with and . He is currently shooting for The Gray Man, directed by Avengers: Endgame helmers Joe and Anthony Russo. The film stars Hollywood biggies such as Chris Evans, , Ana de Armas, Jessica Henwick among others. He has K Selvaraghavan's Aayirathil Oruvan 2, Pudhu Pettai 2 in the pipeline to name a few. He has reportedly signed a film with Sekhar Kammula, for which he is getting twice his usual remuneration. Yes, you read that right.

He was last seen in Jagame Thandiram in which he played the role of a hopeless romantic gangster who comes to a crossroad when he has to chose between what's right and his profession. The film starred Aishwarya Lekshmi, James Cosmo, Joju George, Kalaiyasaran, Vadivukkarasi to name a few. Jagame Thandiram was released on one of the leading OTT platforms and received rave reviews. The film was helmed by Kartik Subbaraj.