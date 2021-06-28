Salaar actress Shruti Haasan's REACTION on being called a witch is all things savage – deets inside

is not just another girl next door and is unapologetically herself, which is one of the most amazing characteristics of the actress. She loves all things gothic and witchy. Shruti Haasan is known for sharing a lot of pictures on her Instagram in which she is seen sporting a total gothic look. Fans of the actress absolutely adore her for being herself. However, you know, there are some good-for-nothing souls on the gram who have no job, and a hard time minding their business so they resort to trolling people and celebrities as their idea of fun. So, some people commented on Shruti Haasan's goth look, calling her a chudail. Yes, you read that right. And we are sure they are the same who don't understand the goth culture or may have not even heard about its existence. But this does not affect Shruti at all. In fact, if anything, she takes it as a compliment. Also Read - Pearl V Puri FINALLY reacts to the rape allegations against him; thanks everyone for their support – view pic

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Shruti said, "I love that whole aesthetic. I get comments like what happened to you, you look like ‘chudail’ and I say ok. Yeah, it’s fine…that’s cool because witches are bad so I love that. I will be a chudail (witch) that’s fine. I think they don’t realize when they call me a witch that it’s the greatest compliment because I think somewhere I’ve aspired to be a rock and roll witch anyway..so it’s great." Also Read - Shilpa Shetty-Akshay Kumar, Shakti Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit and more celebs: Throwback to the most cringe-worthy Bollywood photoshoots – view pics

Well, that's how you give it back to trolls. Shruti was previously trolled for losing weight. And the Krack actress had also given it back to them. Meanwhile, on the work front, Shruti Haasan has, Laabam, a political thriller film starring in the lead with Jagapathi Babu, Sai Dhanshika and Kalaiyasaran in key roles. She also has Salaar alongside . The film is an action-thriller helmed by KGF directed Prashanth Neel. Also Read - Which of these actresses look the best with birthday boy Vivian D'Sena? Rubina Dilaik, Drashti Dhami, Sukirti Khandpal – vote now

What do you have to say about Shruti Haasan's response to trolls? Let us know by tweeting to us @bollywood_life.