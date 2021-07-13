Are Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna dating? Here's the truth

and Rashmika Mandanna make for one of the most amazing on-screen duos in the film business. Rashmika and Vijay were first paired with each other in Geetha Govindam in 2018. The movie was a huge hit and Vijay and Rashmika's fans started shipping them together. Of course, they have this undeniable and envious chemistry between them that would make anybody think that they are into each other in real life as well. And adding to that is their paparazzi spottings and their fondness for each other. Also Read - Rashmika Mandanna is on cloud 9 as Dear Comrade's Hindi dubbed version crosses 250 million views on YouTube

A couple of weeks ago, when Vijay Deverakonda was in Mumbai city and Rashmika, too, had moved to Mumbai for her Bollywood projects, the two were spotted together quite a lot. And the latest addition which is acting as fuel to the fire of their relationship stories is their latest spotting in Hyderabad together. It is said that after flying down to Hyderabad, the first known celebrity that Rashmika Mandanna met was Vijay Deverakonda. It is said that they spent some quality time together working out. Just a couple of days ago, Rashmika was asked how special is Vijay for her and she went a little OTT and had said, "Beeeeessssttttt frrraaaaannnddd!" Also Read - Vijay Deverakonda goes on his knees to propose Rashmika Mandanna BUT there's a catch – watch video

So, what's really cooking between the two? Well, tbh, nothing. They are best of friends as acknowledged by both. Yes, they share amazing chemistry both on and off-screen that makes you want to ship them for real, but they really are just friends. Nothing like love is brewing between the two for now. They are so comfortable with each other that people may mistake it for a special friendship. And that happens a lot, we know. Also Read - From Jersey to Kaithi: 8 Bollywood remakes of south films that promise to be sure-shot winners at the box office

Anyway, both of them are super busy with their careers. While Vijay Deverakonda has Liger, a film with , Rashmika Mandanna is currently focusing on her Bollywood debut. She has Mission Majnu (Hindi film debut) alongside Sidharth Malhotra. She also has another Bollywood film Goodbye with and . On the South movie front, Rashmika has Pushpa alongside stylish superstar .