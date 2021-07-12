Dhanush's next to feature THREE leading ladies? – here's what we know

is very much in demand these days. Filmmakers are eyeing his dates to approach him with various offers. The actor is currently busy shooting for his next in Hyderabad. He reportedly has begun working on his next, his 44th film too. Known as D44, the film marks the Karnan actor's fourth collaboration with director Mithran Jawahar after films like , Uthama Puthiran and Kutty. Now, as per a report in Tollywood.net, the makers of D44 have approached not one but three actresses for the film. Yes, you read that right. The report states that Dhanush's next will have three leading ladies. Not just this the report also mentions names such as , and Priya Bhavani Shankar as the possible contenders for the role of three leads. Also Read - Narappa: Venkatesh's official remake of Dhanush's Tamil superhit Asuran gets an OTT release date

Another interesting thing in the report stated that the film's screenplay, story and dialogues have been penned by none other than Dhanush himself. It is also being said that the film will be produced by one of the leading Tamil Production houses, Sun Pictures. The report states that Nithya, Hansika and Priya have been approached by the makers as of now.

According to the reports, ace music composer has been roped in for the music production of the film. The film is still in the developmental stage and more deets are expected to come out soon. On the work front, Dhanush has The Gray Man with Chris Evans, , Jessica Henwick, Julia Butters and more. Dhanush's Hollywood debut directed by Avengers: Endgame helmer Anthony and Joe Russo.

He also has Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re alongside and . In South, Dhanush reportedly also has 's Naane Varuven which is said to go on floors next month. He is currently shooting for D43 with Karthick Naren.

What do you have to say about Dhanush's film featuring three gorgeous ladies? Let us know by tweeting @bollywood_life.