Shruti Haasan shares a goofy video with rumoured boyfriend Santanu Hazarika; says, 'Those who eat together stay together'

South siren is known for her amazing acting prowess and singing abilities. The actress who has some amazing films in her kitty recently shared a video with her rumoured boyfriend, Santanu Hazarika. In the video, we see Shruti and Santanu eating chicken. They turn goofy while munching the juicy dish. The Katamayarudu actress says that they spend their evening gorging on food and Santanu agrees. Shruti then says she should open a YouTube channel in which she's just eating and Santanu says there's something called slow eating (which she can try for the channel). Shruti Haasan also feeds him chicken and says, "We so classy." The actress captioned the post saying, "Those who eat together stay together this is a normal evening with free food oh and we also love fried chicken #foodmood." Have a dekko at the video below:

Now, if reports are to be believed, Shruti Haasan has been dating Santanu for a while. However, the Krack actress has never spoken about her relationships. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Santanu had opened up on his bond with the actress. "I would just say that I really don't discuss my relationships. I like to keep things personal, and prefer to talk about my art and work," he told the portal. He added that he shares a very passionate relationship with the actress when it comes to art, music and culture. The actress keeps sharing videos and photos on her gram. She even called him her 'favourite human being' while wishing Santanu on his birthday.

Talking about her work front, Shruti Haasan was last seen in Vakeel Saab with power star . She has Laabam with , Japathibabu, , , Kalaiiyasaran and more. Laabam is directed by SP Jhananathan. She next as Prashanth Neel's Salaar which stars star in the lead. She reportedly also has Sabash Naidu with her father, , , Brahmanandam Anant Mahadevan to name a few.

