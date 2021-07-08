The Family Man 2 actress Samantha Akkineni on a house hunting spree in Mumbai? – deets inside

It seems that Samantha Akkineni is quite in demand after her stint in the super hit second season of The Family Man series. Samantha is undoubtedly an amazing actress and it can be seen in the variety of roles that she portrayed in her films. The actress is grabbing headlines for being approached with a lot of Hindi project offers. And TBH, we cannot wait to see more of in Hindi films. Now, gossip mills are churning that the actress is on a house-hunting spree in Mumbai. Yes, you read that right. Well, seeing how she is being approached by filmmakers and producers for various projects, it is only given. Moreover, managing her work here in Mumbai would get easier too. Also Read - The Family Man 2 actress Samantha Akkineni's BOLD avatar will leave you panting – view pics

A few reports have surfaced that the actress is looking for a decent abode that she can call her home in the maximum city. Over the last few years, Samantha has established herself as a bankable actress. She is undoubtedly one of the most sought-after actresses in the South industry. It was just about the time that she proved her mettle as a pan-India actress.

On the work front, Samantha Akkineni has Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, a Tamil romance drama featuring Nayanthara, in key roles. Vignesh Shivan is directing the film and co-producing it with the Lady Superstar of South industry under the banner of Rowdy Pictures and Seven Screen Studio. Next, Samantha has a mythological drama Shaakuntalam based on Kalidasa's Indian play Shakuntala. The film is being helmed by . Apart from Samantha, the film also stars Dev Mohan, Aditi Balan and . She reportedly also an Ashwin Saravanan project alongside Prashanth.

As per the reports, Samantha's dear friend and actress Rashmika Mandanna recently bought a house in Mumbai to manage her Hindi films. It seems like Samantha is on the same path. What do you have to say about this news? Let us know by tweeting @bollywood_life.