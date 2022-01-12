Liger actor is one of the most popular actors we have in Indian Cinema. The actor is one of the special guests on the upcoming Sankranti episode of the show Unstoppable. On the show, he was asked by Balakrishna about being called rowdy and he said that he doesn’t really mind being called so. He added that when people told him what to do and what not to do, he was tired of listening to them. He said that he decided to do it his way. Have a look at the promo below: Also Read - Selfiee: Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi team up for remake of Malayalam movie Driving License – WATCH announcement video

Meanwhile, Vjay Deverakonda's first glimpse from Liger was unveiled recently in which his character was introduced the star as an underdog who emerges from the slums. Vijay kicks off, as the champion of Mixed Martial Arts. Also Read - Ananya Panday is in 'love' with this special gift by Gauri Khan [PIC INSIDE]

The makers also released a Liger themed Instagram filter. A video was released a video in which Vijay is seen introducing the Liger themed filter on Instagram, which has the faces of a lion and a tiger in it, with the title inscribed at the bottom. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Keerthy Suresh tests COVID-19 positive, Rashmika Mandanna cheers for rumoured BF Vijay Deverakonda and more

Liger is to introduce Bollywood actress to the South, while it also marks Vijay's maiden Bollywood project. Mike Tyson is to be seen in an Indian cinema for the first time ever. In this context, Liger has been one of the most-awaited and anticipated movies of recent times.

Slated for its release in August 2022, the movie is billed to be a sport-drama, which deals with Mixed Martial Arts. Director 's own banner Puri Connects has jointly produced Liger in association with 's Dharma Productions.

(With inputs from IANS)