took to Instagram to share some BTS pic of from Liger. In one of the pics he can be seen holding a camera and it seems like a candid pic. In another pic, he can be seen having a discussion with director . "An exclusive glance of the world of #Liger behind the camera," Karan wrote. He also informed that the first glimpse of Liger will be out tomorrow, December 31 at 10:03 AM. Have a look at his post below:

The pics have got fans excited. 'Excellence', 'Super', 'Wonderful' read some of the comments.

Recently, the makers of the film kickstarted the promotions as they shared its first glimpse. In the video released by the team, the voice-over hinted at the release date of the first glimpse of the movie. "Witness The Madness. Unleashing The Beast To The Nation… Glimpse On December 31st at 10:03 AM", the message read. Liger is to mark Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda's maiden pan-India movie. The movie also marks boxing legend Mike Tyson's debut in Indian cinema and introduces to the south film industry. It deals with Mixed Martial Arts, is nearing completion. In association with the banner Puri Connects, the film is being produced jointly by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. and play important roles in the film, which is being made in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. It is slated for release in theatres worldwide on August 25, 2022.

(With inputs from IANS)