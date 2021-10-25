As you might be aware, is being questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for the in the cruise ship drugs case. Amid thus, the team of her upcoming film Liger is shooting a song with her co-star . The actress was not present for the shoot. Also Read - Truth about Aryan Khan and Ananya Panday's WhatsApp chats revealed; NCB to announce future course of action today

Co-producer Charmme Kaur wrote on social media, "#LIGER song shoot in mumbai, and trust me, @TheDeverakonda is dancing like never before. Expect a full massy crazy feast. PS – this tweet is due to the adrenaline rush I m having rite now watching this hottie's energy (sic)."

In a recent interview with BollywoodLife, Vijay was all praise for Ananya. "Everyone's doing their job and everyone's working hard because they want their career to be successful, they want to do the best. The cinema industry is a very competitive industry where only success ensures survival – if you have to survive, you need to be able to deliver the performance, otherwise nobody can help you after a point. So, we all have to work our ass off to be relevant in the industry and Ananya puts in a lot of effort and did her part very well in Liger. Ananya had done like a splendid job in the film. Everyone's going to love her when they watch what she's done," said the actor.

Directed by , the film is bankrolled by Puri Jagannadh, Charmme Kaur, and Apoorva Mehta. It marks Vijay’s Bollywood debut. The film will also release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. Boxing legend Mike Tyson will be seen in a vital role in the movie.