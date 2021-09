and starrer Love Story released today. It’s about two people from different castes falling in love with each other. They face many hurdles along the way. Fans are giving their verdict. They are loving Naga and Sai’s chemistry and the emotional connect of the film. Here’s a look at some of the reactions: Also Read - Love Story: Sai Pallavi seems smitten with costar Naga Chaitanya; calls him a 'sweetheart' – is Samantha Ruth Prabhu listening?

#LoveStory ???screenplay and second half — miku artham avtunda (@tollywood_123) September 24, 2021

First time Kammula sir film ki mostly all section of audience excited unnaru . Lead pair and music mass ??? #LoveStory — Teju ??? (@Teju_Ganesh143) September 24, 2021

#LoveStory climax inkonchem unninte baaguntu..., overall ga good film.. Chaala baagundhi — Abhayram (@Abhayra13990403) September 24, 2021

Talking to a web portal, Sai Pallavi said Naga Chaitanya is a sweetheart who complimented her completely in the romantic movie and has done a superb job himself. Highlighting his performance, she added that he has delivered a sensible act which will win people's hearts. The actress also praised his dance moves.

Love Story is written and directed by Sekhar Kammula.