Mahesh Babu's son Gautham Ghattamaneni achieves this TOP FEAT in all of Telangana

Superstar Mahesh Babu's son, Gautham Ghattamaneni made his debut as a child artist in 1-Nenokkadine. While acting comes to him naturally, the young man has been into professional swimming ever since 2018. He is now amongst the top 8 competitive swimmers In Telangana State Swimming for his age group, reveals his mother, Namrata in an Instagram post.The former actress posted a video of Gautham practicing at their home swimming pool and reposted a previous post of Gautam's coach, Ayush Yadav who is one of the coaches.

's post read: "Super proud!!! @gautamghattamaneni #Repost @ayushyadav_h20 Swimming professionally since 2018, Gautam has comfortably achieved his position amongst the top 8 competitive swimmers In Telangana State Swimming for his age group. He has adapted to the sport organically, thoroughly enjoying the hardwork, channelling the mentioned technique into speed and precision. He performs all the four - Butterfly Backstroke, Breaststroke & Freestyle with ease and grace. His favorite being endurance freestyle where he swam a continuous 5kms within 3hours."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Namrata Shirodkar (@namratashirodkar)

Lile father, like son, eh! It certainly looks like little boy is growing up fast and wasting no time in following in his esteemed father's prodigious footsteps by being an early achiever albeit in a different field. Well, we're sure that Gautham Ghattamaneni is making his parents super proud and can't wait to see the next feather he adds to his cap. So, how did you like his swimming video. Tweet and let us know @bollywood_life .