While the pandemic has halted the release of many films, there are still many films being planned. According to reports, will be seen teaming up with Sujeeth. They had worked together earlier for . The film didn’t work at the box office. Now, reportedly, this new project will be bankrolled by UV Creations. Also Read - Hansika Motwani describes Allu Arjun in 3 special words and her comment will definitely win hearts of the Pushpa actor's fans

After delivering Saaho, Sujeeth was supposed to do a film with Mega Power Star . He was also in talks with Megastar Chiranjeevi, but the projects didn’t take off. Meanwhile, Prabhas will be seen in Radhe Shyam with . It’s directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. He also has Adipurush, Salaar and Project K. Also Read - RC 15: THIS Pushpa actor comes on board for Ram Charan-Shankar's pan-India film?

Rajamauli’s next to star Ram Charan and ?

filmmaker Rajamauli has his hands full with work. He is currently busy working on RRR. After the film, he will start preparing for his next project with . Now, according to latest reports, after completing the film with Mahesh Babu’ project, Rajamouli will start working on a film with Ram Charan and Allu Arjun. The reports suggest that Geetha Arts is said to have offered SS Rajamouli a huge package for the film with Ram Charan and Allu Arjun. Also Read - After playing villain in Allu Arjun's Pushpa and Kamal Haasan's Vikram, Fahadh Faasil lands a BRUTAL role in Ram Charan-Shankar's next

Allu Arjun is currently working with for Pushpa: The Rise with Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead roles. On the other hand, Ram Charan will be seen in RRR and Acharya.

It seems these are very exciting times and we can’t wait for things to materialise. 2022 and 2023 look great if things fall into place.