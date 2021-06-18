Meet Cute: Natural Star Nani announces an exciting, female-oriented multi-starrer as his next – deets inside

Natural Star Nani who produced several super hit films under Wall Poster Cinema presents another exciting project “Meet Cute” to be produced by Prashanthi Tipirneni. Starting From Awe to HIT, Wall Poster Cinema made content-rich films. Likewise, “Meet Cute” is also going to be a content-driven movie. Introduced talented directors like Prashanth Varma and Sailesh Kolanu, the production banner introduces another debutante Deepthi Ghanta as director. The film “Meet Cute”, billed to be another intriguing project, has been launched today. Also Read - Natural Star Nani proves to be a real-life MASS HERO; his gesture for frontline COVID-19 workers will melt your heart

Natural Star Nani sounded the clapboard on Satyaraj for the muhurtham shot. "Wall Poster Cinema Production No 4 #MeetCute A new journey begins today :)) This one's special for more than one reason. @mail2ganta @lightsmith83 @VijaiBulganin @vinay2780 @artkolla @Garrybh88 @PrashantiTipirn @walpostercinema," posted Nani from his official Twitter handle.

It certainly looks like Meet Cue has all the ingredients to be another content rich movie from Nani's stable. The crazy multi-starrer movie will be dominated by female cast, as the makers will be roping in popular actresses to star in it. Vasanth Kumar handles cinematography, while Vijay Bulganin is the music director. Avinash Kolla and Garry BH will handle art and editing departments respectively. Lead cast and other details of the movie will be revealed soon. So, how excited are you top see Nani spearhead an all-star female cast in his next home production, Meet Cue. Tweet and let us know @bollywood_life .