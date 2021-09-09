Like many of us, even cricketers love watching films. Some of our former cricketers are expressing their love for Telugu cinema by delivering native movie dialogues in their interviews. Recently, we saw Virender Sehwag delivering Power Star Pawan Kalyan’s dialogue from Gabbar Singh and the video instantly went viral on social media. Also Read - From Eega to Dookudu: Top 5 must-watch films starring Samantha Akkineni
Now, another former cricketer Mohammed Kaif has delivered a famous dialogue of Superstar Mahesh Babu. In an interview with the Eagle Sports Youtube channel, Kaif uttered the popular dialogue, 'Mind lo fix aithe blind ga vellipotha,' from the film Dookudu. He was helped by the interviewer. Have a look at the viral video below:
On the work front, Mahesh Babu is currently busy with Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The film is produced by Mahesh Babu's home production GMB Entertainment along with Mythri Movie Makers 14 Reels Plus . Parasuram, who is known for films like Geetha Govindam, Srirastu Subhamastu, Yuvatha to name a few is directing it with Thaman composing the music. The film also stars Keerthy Suresh and is scheduled in January 2022 during the festive weekend of Makar Sankranthi.
