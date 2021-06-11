Nandamuri Balakrishna makes a statement on Jr NTR's political entry and it leaves us confused

The legendary actor of Tollywood, , who is fondly called as Balayya by fans, is currently juggling between his political career and films. While he is receiving all kinds of support from his fans, we have seen they are also demanding his nephew Jr NTR's entry in politics, who was very active in campaigns in 2009. Post his deadly accident Jr NTR again shifted to films and delivered several hits. While the rumours of Tarak's entry in politics surfaced online, uncle NBK made a statement, which left us confused. Also Read - Filmy Friday: When Ajay Devgn made an SOS call to Shah Rukh Khan with a special request after Kajol's father's demise

In a recent interview, when Balayya was asked about Jr NTR's entry, he said, " If NTR enters into politics, it will be a plus and then a minus." On the professional front, NBK will be next seen in Akhanda. The film is directed by Boyapati Sreenu and produced by Miryala Ravinder Reddy under his banner, Dwaraka Creations. The actor-director combo has delivered hits like the 2010 film Simha and 2014 Legend. The music of the film is composed by S Thaman, who recently delivered a musical chartbuster with and 's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and Vakeel Saab.

The only soil that is worth remembering is the one soaked in blood!!

Cant wait to make this one with the one and only force @tarak9999#NTR31 it is!!

Wishing you a safe birthday brother ?

Wishing for a successful collaboration @MythriOfficial @NTRArtsOfficial.#HappyBirthdayNTR pic.twitter.com/jtfYbZ1LCE — Prashanth Neel (@prashanth_neel) May 20, 2021

On the other hand, Jr NTR is currently shooting for SS Rajamouli's RRR. The film also stars , , , Olivia Morris and in key roles. It is a fictitious story set in the 1920s and based on two legendary freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharamaraju. The movie unveils the central characters from their home in Delhi, after which they begin fighting for the country. It is a pan-Indian film painted on a large canvas. RRR will release in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and other Indian languages simultaneously. Apart from this film, he will also collaborate with filmmakers and Prashanth Neel.