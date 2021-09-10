There has been a great buzz around Natural Star Nani's most awaited film Tuck Jagadish. The film has released today (September 10) on Amazon Prime Video and on the same day fallen prey to piracy. Directed by Shiva Nirvana, the family thriller has been leaked online on Telegram, Movierulz, Tamilrockers and other piracy websites. This is not the first time that this has happened. A lot of films, especially the ones which are released on OTT, are leaked online on these piracy websites, that too for free download and in HD quality. While there is no box office numbers that the makers have to worry about in case of OTT releases, this definitely hampers the number of subscribers that an OTT platform can otherwise get by releasing such big-ticket films. Also Read - Inside Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna’s palatial Mumbai home where luxury meets art – see pics

In the recent times, ’s Bell Bottom, and ’s Chehre, , Cinema Bandi, Vivaha Bhojanambu, ’s Thalaivii and Saif Ali Khan’s Bhoot Police have also been leaked online for free download. Also Read - Akshay Kumar to shift shoot schedules following mother Aruna Bhatia's demise?

But we would advice viewers to watch content only on authorized OTT platforms. About Tuck Jagadish, the film is about two brothers - Jagapathi Babu and Nani and is based in a rural setting. This is Nani’s second digital release, and his other film Indraganti had also released on Amazon Prime Video. The film is getting good reviews and you should definitely watch it during this weekend. Nani will next be seen in Shyam Singha Roy with and Krithi Shetty and Ante Sundaraniki with . Nani is surely choosing some interesting projects and his fan following is growing too. Perhaps, he will next choose a Pan India project? Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence's Don't Look Up teaser is quality personified, Riz Ahmed and Octavia Spencer's Encounter teaser looks like sci-fi gold and more