Natural Star Nani proves to be a real-life MASS HERO; his gesture for frontline COVID-19 workers will melt your heart

During the coronavirus pandemic situation, we have seen videos of health workers going out of their way in hospitals and quarantine centres to aid COVID-19 victims with whatever needful assistance they can. Now, Natural Star Nani, who's never hesitated to contribute to society, has again come forward in his own way to help frontline COVID-19 workers, declaring that it’s his turn to do something special for them. The announcement was made by the star's biggest fanbase on Twitter, where Nani can be seen posing with a bunch of such workers on social media and telling the world that he'll be backing them to the end so that he can make their life easier however he can. Also Read - 777 Charlie TEASER: Rakshit Shetty's next is about a dog journey and it's just so CUTE

“For our Frontline Workers.. Something special Coming soon.. @nameisnani #ForOurHeroes ,” reads the post from Nani’s fanclub on their Twitter handle. In fact, the stethoscope emoji in the post is a tribute to all doctors working tirelessly during this hour of crisis. The picture shared showcases Nani along with his team and a group of health workers. It also seems that they're shooting something special with the COVID-19 frontline workers. Check it out below: Also Read - Is Nani, Ritu Varma and Aishwarya Rajesh's Tuck Jagadish skipping its theatrical release? Producers clarify

Nani must be lauded for doing the “special” thing for coronavirus frontline workers who are tirelessly working against deadly virus. That being said, do you have any guesses on Nani’s “something special” for the frontline workers? Tweet and let us know @bollywood_life . Also Read - Trending South News Today: Nani's Tuck Jagdish to have an OTT release, Rajinikant's retirement plans, Allu Sirish's 6th film and more