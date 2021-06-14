NTR30: Director Koratala Siva set to announce a leading Bollywood actress opposite Jr. NTR

As per sources, is all set to return to Telugu cinema after a gap of three years and that, too, with her Bharat Ane Nenu Director, Koratla Siva, who had cast her opposite in the superhit film. Said sources have revealed that wanted a big-name Bollywood actress opposite Jr. NTR in their next collaboration NTR30, and he feels that Kiara Advani is now got a drawing factor as big as an or or even a . Plus, having worked with her before no doubt swayed things in the actress' favour. Also Read - RRR, Pushpa and more: 5 highly-anticipated Telugu films of the year

While the verdict is still out on that, what we have learned is that the makers of NTR30 have apparently already approached Kiara Advani and an announcement is soon expected declaring her as the film's lead heroine opposite Jr NTR. Of course, Kiara's acting fee has gone up since the days of Bharat Ane Nenu and is now said to be to the tune of Rs. 4-5 crore per film, but word is that Koratala Siva has convinced his producers that she's worth the dough as they're planning NTR30 as a pan-India film (the latest fad name that every South movie labels itslef these days), and paying her that sum would help boost the project in the Hindi market.

NTR30 is expected to hit the floors once Jr. NTR is done with S.S. Rajamouli's magnum-opus, RRR, and Koratala Siva wraps up and 's Acharya. The Kiara Advani announcement is also expected anytime soon.