NTR30: Director Koratala Siva set to announce a leading Bollywood actress opposite Jr. NTR

One of Bollywood's leading actress is expected to return to Telugu cinema after a gap of three years, and the makers of Jr. NTR's NTR30 are said to have agreed on her hiked remuneration since then as Director Koratala Siva feels that getting her on board will opens doors for the movie in the Hindi market