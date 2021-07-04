Oh so-hot! Liger actor Vijay Deverakonda flaunts his chiseled body in this monochrome picture; says 'am ready for you' – view pic

South superstar Vijay Deverakonda always manages to turn heads with his smoking hot pictures. The handsome hunk has once again taken social media by storm as he flaunts his well-toned body in the latest picture and we cannot help but fall in love all over again with him. The Arjun Reddy actor is gearing up for his role in Liger and has once again proved his love for fitness. The black and white picture that Vijay has shared on his Instagram has been clicked by ace photographer Dabboo Ratnani for his calendar launch 2021. Vijay's picture is worth dying for.

Take a look at his picture:

Vijay wrote, "I am ready for you." The actor's drastic body transformation has left the netizens quite impressed. The actor is leaving no stone unturned in adapting into the character for Liger. In the upcoming film Linger, Vijay will essay the role of an MMA fighter. Liger is scheduled to be theatrically released on September 9. The movie’s score is composed by Mani Sharma and Tanishk Bagchi and is said to be dubbed into Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. Directed by Puri Jagannadh and produced by Karan Johar, Charmme Kaur, Apoorva Mehta, Hiroo Yash Johar, and Puri Jagannadh under the banners of Dharma Productions and Puri Connects. The film is said to be a romantic sports action genre wherein Ananya Panday will be seen opposite Vijay.