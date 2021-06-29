Oke Oka Jeevitham first look: Sharwanand looks like a man torn between two worlds in his eagerly awaited 30th film – cast and plot deets inside

The makers of Sharwanand's 30th film have unveiled its title and first look. Christened Oke Oka Jeevitham; the first look poster looks intriguing, as it discloses the theme of the movie, which is billed to be a family drama with sci-fi elements.