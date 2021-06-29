Oke Oka Jeevitham first look: Sharwanand looks like a man torn between two worlds in his eagerly awaited 30th film – cast and plot deets inside

Young and promising hero Sharwanand’s 30th film is directed by debutant filmmaker Shree Karthick and bankrolled by S.R. Prakash Babu and S.R. Prabhu under their Dream Warrior Pictures production banner. The movie's dialogues are penned by Tharun Bhascker. The makers have now unveiled the title and first look poster of the film. Christened Oke Oka Jeevitham; the first look poster looks intriguing, as it discloses the theme of the movie, which is billed to be a family drama with sci-fi elements. Also Read - 'Vijay Deverakonda is unprofessional, didn't answer calls after the film tanked at the BO,' claims producer

Sharwanand can be seen carrying guitar on his back. While one side, the poster shows greenery, a post office, a letter, music cassette, kites and other objets, the other side sees factories, a cell tower, mobile phone, music system, an aeroplane and so on. The poster seems to be focusing on the impact of globalization. Check it out below:



Telugu's talented young heroine Ritu Varma of Pelli Choopulu fame stars opposite Sharwa, along with Vennela Kishore and Priyadharshi playing key supporting roles. It’s worth mentioning that Amala Akkineni is doing an important role in the film, too. The music for the movie is composed by Jakes Bejoy. Dear Comrade fame cinematographer Sujeeth Sarang and editor and Sreejith Sarang are also a part of this project.

Sharwanand has a sizeable following among the family audiences and Oke Oka Jeevitham looks to equally cater to both family viewers as well as the youth. The shoot of Oke Oka Jeevitham has already being wrapped up and the post-production work will now begin in earnest, for which a decent amount of time needs to be dedicated given the genre and plot of the film.