There are just a few days left for the release of RRR. Now the film's actor Jr NTR has already started prepping for his next movie for which the producers are eyeing to act opposite him. Jr NTR has an offer to act under 's direction for their next which is touted to be a high-budget movie. Though they have not approached the Shaakunthalam actress yet, the team seems to have fixed a script, which would elevate Samantha's role like never before.

Jr NTR has also wrapped up his shooting for reality quiz show Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu's first season. So, post RRR release, Jr NTR and Koratala are all set to start shooting. According to reports, the producers are planning to launch the movie by organising a formal pooja event in Hyderabad after Sankranti.

As you might be aware, director Koratala Siva and Jr NTR had worked together for Janatha Garage earlier.

Meanwhile, the team of Samantha's upcoming Tamil-Telugu bilingual Yashoda has wrapped up the film's first schedule. Directed by Hari and Harish, the film also features actors and in pivotal roles. Reveals producer Sivalenka Prasad, "We're making this Telugu-Tamil film in an uncompromising fashion. We plan to release the film in Kannada, Malayalam & Hindi also simultaneously."

Pointing out that the first schedule, which commenced on December 6, came to an end on December 24, the producer says, " , Shatru, Madhurima, Kalpika Ganesh, Divya Sripada and Priyanka Sharma played pivotal scenes in this schedule. and are also playing major roles in the film. The final schedule will be from January 20 to March 31," he says and points out that despite being debutants, the directors were making the film in a neat and confident manner.

Stating that cameraman 's work in the film was brilliant, the producer says they have not compromised on the budget to ensure that the film has technical and visual grandeur.

(With inputs from IANS)