Only Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun and other Top South stars on Pooja Hegde's mind?

is one of the busiest ladies of the South Film industry. She has many big budget films in her kitty. She has films like Radhe Shyam with , Beast with actor Vijay, Acharya with and and many more in the pipeline. She is also a part of many big Bollywood projects. Pooja Hegde will be seen in Cirkus along with . The film is helmed by . Reportedly, she is also said to have signed 's next film. With such great projects coming her way, is Pooja Hegde in no mood to work mid-range heroes?

If the latest reports are to go by, Pooja Hegde has denied to sign Nithiin's next film. Reportedly, she was approached for the project but she declined the project citing date issues. Meanwhile, she signed has signed – Trivikram's next film which is yet to receive a title. It is also being speculated that she is going to sign Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh that has as the lead hero. It is also being reported that she is in consideration for 's film Icon and soon she will be signing the dotted lines. Well, it seems that Pooja Hegde has a chock-o-block schedule ahead and that too with only top, well-established stars.

Meanwhile, Pooja Hegde was recently in the news for allegedly throwing starry tantrums on the sets of Radhe Shyam. It was being reported that Prabhas was miffed with her 'unprofessional behaviour' as she reached late on sets. However, the director of the film called all these rumours baseless. An official statement by UV creations read, "These reports are completely baseless. Prabhas and Pooja Hedge have great respect and admiration for each other. In fact, they share a great camaraderie off-screen and that has translated into some magical onscreen chemistry."

The actress is now looking forward to the release of her film Most Eligible Bachelor with 's brother .