Ponniyin Selvan: Mani Ratnam to take extreme step for the Chiyaan Vikram, Trisha Krishnan, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer post the Madhya Pradesh schedule [Exclusive]

Ponniyin Selvan: to take extreme step for the Chiyaan Vikram, , , starrer post the Madhya Pradesh schedule [Exclusive]

Ponniyin Selvan is Mani Ratnam's most ambitious project till date and he is planning to bring about a MAJOR change with regards to the period saga.

Ponniyin Selvan is one of the biggest Pan India films being made right now. The film brings together an ensemble cast of some of the biggest names under the direction of a maverick director Mani Ratnam. The filmmaker has called Ponniyin Selvan one of his most ambitious projects and the period drama is mounted on a budget bigger than any of the films he has worked on before. Boasting of a star cast that includes Chiyaan Vikram, Trisha Krishnan, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, amongst others, the film has a great buzz around it. However, there is something that is really been bothering the director. Also Read - Ponniyin Selvan: 5 times Mani Ratnam, Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha Krishnan’s film got into massive trouble

The past few weeks have been quite stressful for Mani Ratnam as portions of the film have leaked on the internet and went viral. First it was Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s look from the film. It was a BTS picture where she was delivering a scene. Next, it was a part of a song sequence filmed on Trisha Krishnan and Karthi that leaked online. When it comes to period sagas, the costumes, the settings are of utmost importance and they can also give away a lot about the film. And Mani Ratman is irked by these two instances and cannot have any more portions of the film leaked out of the sets. Also Read - Ponniyin Selvan: Mani Ratnam upset as after Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's picture, now Trisha Krishnan and Karthi's song clip gets leaked from the sets

According to sources, Mani Ratnam had issued strict warnings to the cast and crew and also set some rules to avoid such a mishap, however it has not worked. “There was a warning given to everyone on the sets of Ponniyin Selvan so that no such leak happens. Phones with cameras and personal cameras are also barred from the sets, there is also strict checking that has been put in place. But this was right after Aishwarya’s picture got leaked. After that the song with Trisha and Karthi got leaked as well. Ratnam sir has been furious ever since,” said a source privy to the details.

So therefore, he has decided to take an extreme step once the currently ongoing Madhya Pradesh schedule of Ponniyin Selvan is over. The source has revealed that the ace filmmaker is changing some of the crew, which are crucial and present around the cast and put better security in place so that no leaks happen in the future. He plans to put this plan in action as soon as the current schedule is over. Anyway, just one last schedule is pending, but he doesn’t want to take any chances since it is an important film and such leaks will be detrimental to such a large scale project.