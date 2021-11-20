is on a holiday to the Maldives and has been posting some stunning pics. She recently took to Instagram to share a set of pics in which she is seen wearing a knot shirt. “Let me take you dancing! #beachlife #vacaymode,” read her caption. Have a look at her post below: Also Read - South News Weekly Rewind: Rachita Ram sparks controversy with her 'first night' comment, Rumours of Naga Chaitanya imposing restrictions on Samantha Ruth Prabhu leave fans shocked and more

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja)

A few days ago, she posted a picture in which she was seen wearing a monikini. "Room with a view," read her caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja)

According to her co-stars, Pooja is a delight to work with. Praising her, had said in an interaction, "I have seen her transformation from DJ to Ala Vaikunthapurramloo. And have seen her maturity grow, and she has done a much finer performance than she has done in DJ." On the other hand, her Radhe Shyam co-star was also all praise for her and was quite happy with the way her scenes had turned out in the film.

The actress will next be seen in Radhe Shyam along with Prabhas. It also stars , , Priyadarshi, Bhagyashree, , Sathyan, and Sasha Chettri in key roles. Produced under the banners of UV Creations, Gopikrishna Pictures and T-Series, the film will be released in six languages – Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, English and Kannada. It will be clashing with Mahesh Babu-Keerthy Suresh's Sarkaru Vaari Paata and , and starrer Bheemla Nayak at the box office during the Makar Sankranthi weekend at the box office in 2022.