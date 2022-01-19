is one of the most popular actresses. She is one actress who has a PAN India appeal thanks to her work. The actress was recently snapped in Mumbai. She was seen wearing a kaala chahsma whike holding a small bag. Her mask was missing though. The size of the bag was enough for some netizens to troll her. “I just wanted to knw...uss purse me kya kya hai?” asked a user. “I just wanted to knw...uss purse me kya kya hai,” read another comment. There were many who loved her look as well. The comments were full of fire and heart emojis. Have a look at the video below: Also Read - Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Rashmika Mandanaa; check out South actresses when they started in films vs how they look now

The actress set the internet on fire recently as she shared a throwback bikini pic for her vacay. "Always bringing my own sunshine," read her caption. Fans went crazy in the comments section. "Wow," wrote a user. Another comment read, "You are a sunshine." Read another comment, "Who is the camera man. . he was too lucky." Have a look at the pic below:

On the work front, Pooja will be seen along with in Radhe Shayam. The film was scheduled to release on January 14 this year but was pushed amid a surge in the number of COVID cases in the country. An official statement from the makers read, "We have been trying our best for the past few days but considering the growing cases of Omicron variant it looks like we will have to wait for our labour of love to get to the big screens... Radheshyam is a story about love vs destiny and we are sure that your love will help us rise over these tough times together. Will see you in the cinemas soon."

Well, it seems Pooja’s fans will have to wait a bit longer to see her on screen.