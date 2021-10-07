will next be seen in Arjun Reddy Helmer Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s next titled Spirit. The film will be produced by T-Series. The makers took to Twitter to make the announcement. “SPIRIT #Prabhas25 Directed by @imvangasandeep, produced by #BhushanKumar,” read the tweet. Have a look at the post below: Also Read - Tadap: How similar or different will Ahan Shetty's grand debut be from the original Telugu hit RX 100? Read EXCLUSIVE deets

It is believed that director Sandeep Reddy Vanga has come up with a script for Prabhas.

Yesterday, T-Series had announced that will make the announcement today. According to reports, the story of the film is not finalised. Sandeep is said to have narrated another new plot to Prabhas, but he is yet to narrate the full story. It can be recalled that there have been times where SS Rajamouli had announced a film by just posting the picture of him with Jr NTR and together, even before the story was completely written. At the time of the announcement, he only had an idea for the plot in his mind. It seems that is what is going to happen with Prabhas' next.

Prabhas is presently shooting for director Prashanth Neel's Salaar and Om Raut's Adipurush. According to some media reports, Prabhas is charging a whopping Rs 150 crore for Adipurush. The film stars Prabhas as Lord Ram, Kriti as Sita, Sunny as Lakshman and Saif as . It is believed that the film is currently in the last leg of filming. Being shot in Hindi and Telugu simultaneously, the film is scheduled to release on August 11, 2022. The Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam dubbed versions of the film will also be released simultaneously.