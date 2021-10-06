Production house T-series today announced that something big is coming tomorrow on October 6. There is a strong buzz that it is going to ’ 25th film. It is believed that he will be teaming up with Arjun Reddy helmer Sandeep Reddy Vanga. However, according to reports, the story of the film is not finalised. Also Read - Prabhas gets mercilessly trolled again as he looks unrecognisable; netizens feel he will not look good as Ram in Adipurush

Reportedly, Sandeep is said to have narrated another new plot to Prabhas, but he is yet to narrate the full story. It can be recalled that there have been times where SS Rajamouli had announced a film by just posting the picture of him with Jr NTR and together, even before the story was completely written. At the time of the announcement, he only had an idea for the plot in his mind. It seems that is what is going to happen with Prabhas' next.

It is being said that the film will feature Prabhas in a never-before-seen role. Fans seem to be pretty excited with the announcement and can't wait to know more. Have a look at some of the reactions:

#Prabhas25 update coming tomorrow ? Keep guessing the director ? pic.twitter.com/BDXJqUMjaf — Pulagam Chinnarayana (@PulagamOfficial) October 6, 2021

Prabhas also has Adipurush, which is an Indian mythological film based on the Hindu epic Ramayana. Directed by Om Raut, the movie will star Prabhas as Adipurush, as Sita, and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh, and Suuny Singh as Lakshman. The film will be produced by , Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair. It is scheduled to release on August 11, 2022.