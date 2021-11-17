It is still hard to in no more. The actor would be honoured with the 'Karnataka Ratna' award posthumously, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced on Tuesday. Delivering his address at the 'Puneeth Namana' programme organised by Karnataka Film Chambers of Commerce to pay tributes to the star who passed away recently, Bommai said, "Puneeth would be awarded the 'Karnataka Ratna' posthumously." Also Read - Rajinikanth gets BRUTALLY trolled for remembering Puneeth Rajkumar two weeks after his death using daughter Soundarya's voice-based app – read tweets

"Apart from this honour, my cabinet will also take decisions on getting national awards and honours for Puneeth. A memorial too would be built in the honour of Puneeth to make his name and memories immortal," Bommai declared. Also Read - Trending South news today: Kajal Aggarwal opens up on pregnancy, Tamannaah Bhatia to romance Chiranjeevi in Bholaa Shankar, Valimai set pics leaked and more

Recalling his association with Appu, as Puneeth was fondly called, the Chief Minister said, "he was close to me. He was a fountain of talent and it was evident from his childhood days itself. He has the distinction of being the only actor who got the national award as a child artist." Also Read - Fans still in disbelief over Puneeth Rajkumar's death; over 30,000 people visit his memorial everyday

"It was wonderful to watch how Puneeth as a child actor used to incarnate himself in to the character overcoming the father-son relationship while acting with his late father Dr Rajkumar," he said.

Thanking Puneeth's fans for the manner in which they conducted themselves after his death and during his funeral, Bommai said as the saying goes "Sharanarannu Maranadalli Nodu", see the greatness of a man in his death, it reflected the great character and personality of Puneeth.

The country has a vast history, but there were very few who had the real great character. "Appu has made it to history as a man of such character," the Chief Minister said.

Recalling his gesture of kissing Appu's forehead while he paid his last respects to Puneeth before the funeral rites, which drew diverse comments, the Chief Minister clarified, "it was from my heart. I gave the kiss on behalf of 6 crore people of the state," he said.

Puneeth passed away on October 29 after suffering a heart attack. He was just 46.

(With inputs from IANS)