Pushpa actress Rashmika Mandanna beats Pooja Hegde, Kiara Advani and others to achieve this feat – deets inside

Rashmika Mandanna is a pretty popular face down South. She is among the most versatile actresses of Tollywood. She has been a part of many hit films and won hearts of her millions of fans. When we say millions, we mean it! The actress has managed to gain numerous fan following on social media. So much that her fandom has now surpassed the likes of actresses likes of , , , and others. Scroll on.

On Instagram, Rashmika Mandanna has achieved a milestone as she garnered 20 million fan followers. Expressing happiness, she shared a picture and wrote, "Feeling the 20M be like- ✨??? I love you!" Over this commented, "Woahhh!!! Congratulations Rockstar !!" Elli AvRam commented, "Ayoo so pretty". While she has reached the 20 million followers mark, Pooja Hegde is still at 14.8 million while Janhvi Kapoor has approximately 12 million followers. Reportedly, she is the only actress South to have achieved this feet. Check out her post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna)

Meanwhile, Rashmika was recently in the news as she got candid about what scares her the most about Bollywood. In an interview with Film Companion, Rashmika Mandanna stated that she is scared of the people of Bollywood. Talking about Bollywood, she is going be seen in a film called Mission Majnu. Rashmika also has a film with titled Good Bye.

Otherwise, Rashmika Mandanna will be next seen in Pushpa: Chapter 1 along with , and more. The actress definitely seems to have a busy schedule ahead with so many films in her kitty. Watch this space for more updates.