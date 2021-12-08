Pushpa is one of the most anticipated films. Now, according to reports, Allu Arun gifted gold rings of 10 grams each to at least 12 unit members. These crew members had worked on the special song shot on him and at Ramoji Film City. Director and team wanted the song to be complete in short span of time and the crew made sure they got the song ready. The quality of the song was also superb. For getting the job done immensely well, reportedly gifted them gold rings worth approximately 49k each. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Allu Arjun's deadly Pushpa trailer, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's shocking truth behind separating from Naga Chaitanya and more

The trailer of the film was released recently and has got over 20 million views already. The film has a jungle backdrop.

As you might be aware, the film will be released in two parts. Pushpa: The Rise will release on 17th December whereas the second part is scheduled for a 2022 release. It features as the lead antagonist in the films. He will be seen making his Telugu debut. The director of the film Sukumar has previously directed films like Arya, , Uppena and others.

Earlier a tweet from the film’s official handle gave information about the special song featuring Samantha. “Pushpa’s 5th song is special, and needed someone special. We reached out to our very special Samantha Garu and she gleefully agreed to come on board owing to the rapport we’ve developed over time. We’re super excited to announce that Samantha Garu is going to light up the screens with Icon star Allu Arjun in the fifth single! This would be the first special song appearance of her career and we are leaving no stone unturned to make it truly special and memorable,” the tweet read.