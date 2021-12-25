and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa is doing great business at the box office. Did you know the climax of the film was to have originally featured actors Allu Arjun and Fahadh Fassil in the nude but the makers backed off, apprehensive of the response from the conservative Telugu audience? In a conversation with the media, director let the secret slip. "The climax confrontation scene is different from the one we originally shot," Sukumar revealed. Disclosing the fact that both Allu Arjun and Fahadh Fassil were supposed to appear nude in the scene, Sukumar explains that only then would the scene have appealed in its rawest form. Also Read - 83 box office collection day 1: Ranveer Singh's film gets a blockbuster opening; collects 15 crores

"Allu Arjun and Fahadh were supposed to go nude for the climax scene. But, we did not go for it because going nude is too much for the Telugu audience," the director said. Also Read - South News Weekly Rewind: Pushpa makers cut Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna's ‘bold chest touching' scene, Samantha Ruth Prabhu called a 'divorced second hand item' by a troll and more

Despite these changes, Pushpa: The Rise is considered a movie close to reality, with a couple of raw scenes. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Deets about Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone’s film with Nag Ashwin, Tamil actor Vadivelu hospitalised after testing Covid positive and more

Staying true to the subject and hero's idiosyncrasy, Sukumar had shot a scene between Rashmika and Allu Arjun which also evoked a negative reaction from the audience. Some of the viewers also had demanded the makers to take down that scene from the original print.

Sukumar also revealed that the second part - Pushpa: The Rule - would be more earthy and raw.

Meanwhile, film is doing great not just in India but also in the US. The makers recently announced the movie's huge success in the USA. The film is said to have joined the two million dollar club in the United States, in terms of collections. A tweet on the official Twitter account of the film, which goes by the handle @PushpaMovie shared that it is the first south Indian film of 2021 to hit the Rs 2 million benchmark in the US. The tweet read, "Pushpa Raj's rAAge at the US box office Fire #PushpaTheRise becomes the first South Indian film of 2021 to hit the $2M mark in USA Collision symbolCollision symbol #PushpaBoxOfficeSensation @alluarjun @iamRashmika @aryasukku #FahadhFaasil @ThisIsDSP @adityamusic @MythriOfficial @Hamsinient.”

(With inputs from IANS)