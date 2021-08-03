Pushpa Part 1: Allu Arjun announces the NEW release date of his action thriller; deets here

All the fans are waiting with the bated breath for his film Pushpa to release. The film marks the actor's fourth collaboration with and the first glances of the film have already raised the bar of expectations high of the audience. Earlier, it was stated that the film will release in August 2021. It was in January this year that he had announced the release date of the film by tweeting, "#PUSHPA loading in theatres from 13th August 2021. Excited to meet you all in cinemas this year.Hoping to create the same magic one more time with dearest @aryasukku & @ThisIsDSP." However, now he has announced the new release date of the film. Also Read - Trending South news today: Allu Arjun's action scene from Pushpa leaked, Jr NTR-Ram Charan's RRR to clash with Nandamuri Balakrishna's Akhanda and more

Taking to his social media accounts, Allu Arjun revealed that the first part of Pushpa will be releasing in Christmas this year. Sharing a new poster of the film, Allu Arjun wrote, "Pushpa - The Rise to release in five languages this Christmas." The poster sees his photo on a dart board. Indeed, his fans would be disappointed to know that they will have to wait a little longer to see him on screen. But to keep his fans happy, Allu Arjun, yesterday revealed that the first single of the film will release on August 13.

Wishing on his birthday, Allu Arjun shared a video on Instagram and wrote, "Happy birthday my dear friend @thisisdsp . Can't wait for the world to witness the fantastic album you have composed for #Pushpa, and fall in love with you and your music yet again. Keep entertaining us with your magic." In the video, it got revealed that the first single will release on August 13. We are excited and how!